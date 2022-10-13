For the past 65 years, Helen and John Jenkins have shared a common and committed passion for each other and for their family and friends.
In 2022, they celebrate their wedding anniversary.
Married on October 19, 1957, the couple held their official union at St Therese Catholic Church, Lakemba, and started their married life at Earlwood.
Mr Jenkins worked as a sales manager and Mrs Jenkins was a secretary.
They raised their six children (four girls and two boys), and moved to Miranda in 1970. In 2011, they relocated to Sylvania, where they currently live.
They have 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. The happy pair enjoy family gatherings, especially 'happy hour' on Saturday afternoons with relatives.
Mrs Jenkins also enjoys playing golf regularly.
