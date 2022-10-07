Checking it twice & other methods for ensuring nobody's been left off your Christmas list

We're here to help you employ a few tactics like taking advantage of cheap Christmas gifts or even going DIY, so that you don't end up being a Grinch this Christmas. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

Christmas is such a wonderful time of year, with its twinkling of festive lights lining the streets, the scent of pine lacing everything from your workplace to the shopping centres you wander through, the sudden boost in social events filling your calendar, and of course, the presents, the many, many presents.

Suddenly you have a plethora of people to buy for, as well as the added stress of trying to decide who makes it onto the Christmas list and who doesn't. Surely Uncle Simon who you haven't seen since 2019 can go without a t-shirt from you this year? And then there's the stress of forgetting the people you actually need to buy for, or the unfortunate event that is surpassing your Christmas budget.

If you're looking for some helpful tips on how best to navigate this upcoming holiday season, then you've come to the right place. We're here to help you employ a few tactics like taking advantage of cheap Christmas gifts or even going DIY, so that you don't end up being a Grinch this Christmas, but instead a generous spirit.

Read on to find out how you can get ahold of your gifts, right in the (saint) nick of time.

Get organised and start early

If there is anything we've learned from holidays past, it's that leaving all of your Christmas gift shopping until December is a recipe for stress. Although that knowledge still isn't enough to stop some of us from leaving our shopping to the last minute anyway.

Sadly, chances are that in the midst of the hustle and bustle that inevitably accompanies last minute Christmas shopping, you'll end up either paying too much, or perhaps even still forgetting somebody on your list, leading to despondent faces on Christmas Day.

With all this in mind, the best method for ensuring that you stay on the ball this holiday season is to simply start your gift hunting process right now! Whilst it may seem a little early, by being one of the clever elves who do their shopping in November, you'll miss out on all the stress that comes with the festive season whilst simultaneously being able to enjoy all the excitement of holiday shopping. Remember that Black Friday sales also pop up in late November, so you'll definitely be able to experience some major savings by starting your Christmas gift shopping here.

If doing your seasonal shopping in November seems like a little too much foresight for you, but you still want to get through the festive season minus the panic, then you can still use the month of November as time to make a thorough list of everybody you need to buy for and good gift ideas. This way nobody gets left out, and you don't get a merry migraine.

Shop online over in-person

One way to avoid the holiday rush is to completely steer clear of it. Rather than sifting through shopping centres in an attempt to get ahold of that item you've been coveting, sit snug in your hopefully Christmas-themed pyjamas and simply click "add to cart" for all your holiday needs.

Whilst shopping online can have its pitfalls, it can also be a lot more time-effective. Rather than having to wait for the sales assistant to tell you where you can get the apricot version of the vase you want, which of course they only have in mint, you can simply do a quick Google search and boom, there it is! It also comes in lavender, which could make it a fun gift for cousin Franny. Now nobody is left out, and you get free shipping. What an excellent result!

Opt for the secret Santa approach

Whilst Christmas certainly is the most wonderful time of the year, it's also one of the most hectic. You're likely attempting to wrap up your work for the year, whilst simultaneously trying to RSVP to the plethora of holiday parties you've been invited to and plan whether you're bringing salads or desserts to this year's family Christmas dinner. But of course, when you're spinning this many plates, one is bound to fall eventually.

Unfortunately, this usually ends up being in the form of a Christmas present. Sometimes it's in the form of forgetting completely, and other times it's because you surpass your budget. Christmas is known for being a pretty pricey period, after all.

Thankfully, we've got the answer to both solve your financial woes and reinvigorate your Christmas spirit along the way. Instead of shouldering the costs of a bunch of little gifts, why not opt for a secret Santa or organise a Kris Kringle in your respective circles? Putting together a gift exchange (whatever you may choose to call it) can help cut down your holiday expenses alongside bringing an element of excitement to your workplace, or family parties.

You can put together a Kris Kringle gift exchange with even a minimal time and set-up commitment. For an easy, zero-hassle Kris Kringle, simply place the names of all your participants in a hat and set a budget for gifts that everyone must stick to. Remember that ensuring the draw is random is the aim of the game! It's called 'secret' Santa for a reason!

If you can't get everyone together to draw names from a hat (AKA, the old-fashioned way), then you can use an online Kris Kringle generator instead, which will automatically send all KK recipients the full doss on who they've got for KK this year. Some KK generators may even allow recipients to create a little wish list, just to help ensure that everyone receives a gift they'll be likely to enjoy.

Once you've selected your secret Santa, you can channel all of your gift-giving energy into securing them the perfect gift idea. We recommend opting for a novelty Christmas present for work colleagues, as these light and whimsical gift ideas will be sure to bring an extra bit of cheer to the day for both your lucky KK (or SS) as well as your wider KK party.

