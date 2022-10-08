Hello readers,
Making news this week, the ANZ Bank has announced it will close its Kogarah branch on November 30.
District Manager Mark Simpson confirmed closure with the Leader on Friday.
He said: "As more customers continue to move towards using convenient and secure online and digital banking options, we have seen in-branch transactions drop on average by more than 50 per cent over the past four years across ANZ".
It's becoming quite the norm. In the Leader footprint since the start of 2021, seven local bank branches have closed.
ANZ closed its Engadine branch in November 2021 and NAB closed its Heathcote branch in January 2021. St George closed its branches at Riverwood and Engadine in late 2021 and at Kingsgrove in June this year. Cronulla lost its St George Bank branch in November 2021 and its Westpac branch in June this year.
Subject to successful negotiations, Sutherland Shire Council will own three adjoining properties diagonally opposite the Meriton building in Willarong Road, near the intersection of Kingsway.
A council staff report said "this represents a strategic opportunity to create a 2213 square metre site" for public open space. Council is expected to discuss the matter later this month,
Georges River Council will prepare a report on the government controlled public land, including that used by Transport for NSW in Hurstville, that could be transferred to the care and control of the council for use as green open space.
Staying with council, calls have been made at Georges River Council for a live register of meetings with lobbyists and developers as part of new guidelines for all NSW councils.
The Office of Local Government (OLG) is preparing new guidelines, in response to the recommendations of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, to manage corruption risks associated with the lobbying of councillors and staff.
Under the guidelines, a councillor must make a declaration regarding any meetings they have had with developers, third party lobbyists or persons seeking to tender with the council. Staff must report any attempts by councillors to influence their reports or recommendations in writing to the council's general manager.
And finally this week, community backlash against Marine Rescue NSW plans for Hungry Point Reserve at Cronulla has prompted state government action, which has opponents of the proposal puzzled.
Heritage NSW, as delegate of the Heritage Council of NSW, posted an update on Wednesday, stating it had "paused the public consultation for the proposed development".
We'll be following this one closely.
For more news and views from the Shire and St George, be sure to jump on to theleader.com.au.
As always, thanks for supporting your local paper and have a great week.
