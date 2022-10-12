There are mixed views on rules covering the parking of boat trailers on the street, which were introduced in Sutherland Shire five years ago.
The rules allow for the council to impound trailers left for 28 day in locations other than outside the owner's home.
A review by council staff, which has just been released, found the system was working well.
However, deputy mayor Carol Provan disagrees, citing "the many complaints" she receives from residents.
Cronulla resident Alan Williams is on the same page as Cr Provan.
Mr Williams told the Leader the owners of all types of trailers were "conveniently" leaving them outside other people's homes.
"It's not fair and council needs to control this better," he wrote. "Just drive around Cronulla streets and see multiple boats being moved every month to avoid fines. It's a bloody joke."
Cr Provan sought a review in June this year, particularly in regard to issues around sports grounds.
The report, which will be considered this month, said 56 complaints covering all areas - not just sports grounds - had been received since January 1, 2018, but only two trailers had been impounded.
"The low impound rates for boat trailers details the effectiveness and community compliance with council's current Boat Trailer Guidelines," the report said.
As part of the review, the council's Sport and Active Communities Sub-Committee was surveyed.
Most members on the sub-committee supported trailer parking restrictions at sporting grounds, but also said their association / club had never been impacted.
The report said consultation could take place if problems occurred at a particular sports ground.
Cr Provan said she was disappointed by the report. "Trailers are taking up so much space around sports grounds," she said.
"I have seen seven or eight trailers at a time outside the Cronulla Seagulls home ground, Woolooware Oval.
"They will be moved along and then be back again in no time," she said.
"I think if you want to have a boat or trailer you should have to park it on your own property or take it to a storage facility."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
