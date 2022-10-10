On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombing, the poignant words on the memorial to the seven victims from Sutherland Shire and St George continue to provide a reminder of the atrocity and show a path forward.
A poem, written by their families and titled Our Girls, begins, "Seven young girls set off for fun, to relax and soak in some Bali sun" and concludes, "How do we right this terrible wrong? For all of you we must stay strong. We will try to move our lives forward as our goal. You will always remain deep in our hearts and soul."
The group of vibrant, young women included Renae Anderson, 31, her sister Simone Hanley, 28, Charmaine Whitton, 29, Jodi Wallace, 29, Jodie O'Shea, 29, Michelle "Shelly" Dunlop, 30, and Francoise Dahan, 30.
They were among 202 people, including 88 Australians, who died in the blasts.
Charmaine Whitton and Jodi Wallace became friends in kindergarten at St Joseph's at Oyster Bay and their mothers Pauline Whitton and Lyn Muller remain very close.
They miss their daughters immensely, but wonderful memories and the goal they, along with other families, set to "move forward" help them to battle on.
Pauline remembers a daughter who was "very loyal, lots of fun, outgoing, with a heart of gold and very family orientated. She and I were very close."
The ongoing impact of losing Charmaine in such circumstances has been "horrendous", she said.
"You never get over it. I don't believe in closure, there isn't any.
"You are thinking of it every day, from the time you wake up until you go to bed, and then during the night."
No one is spared grief, but bear in mind Pauline had to travel to Bali and endured five weeks of anguish as the difficult task of identifying Charmaine's remains dragged on.
Lyn Muller said, "Jodi and I were like soul-mates".
"She had the biggest heart and was a really beautiful personality," Lyn said.
"She would want to help anyone she could. Everyone loved her."
Lyn said the pain may have eased slightly over the years, "but it only take something like this anniversary to bring it all back".
Lyn admits to being "very lonely". She has lost three of her four children as well as her husband.
She and Pauline are furious at the expected imminent release of bomb maker Umar Patek, who has served only half of his 20-year jail term.
The move by Indonesian authorities was "absolutely, devastatingly insensitive", Lyn said.
"I have been reasonably good lately, but this has really messed my head up," she said.
"Pauline and I were going to go to Bali for the 20th anniversary, as we did for the 10th, but we couldn't with this happening."
Instead, a group of mothers of Bali victims from the eastern suburbs were due to come to Cronulla yesterday to meet up with the two shire women for lunch and mutual support.
Pauline and Lyn were disappointed Sutherland Shire Council did not organise a 20th anniversary commemoration at the memorial in Peryman Place, North Cronulla.
On Monday, Cook MP Scott Morrison was trying to organise a ceremony.
The council established the memorial, which was unveiled on the first anniversary of the tragedy.
The sculpture, inspired by the banksia robur, a plant indigenous to the shire, is carved from pink sandstone and set in a pond of black granite and surrounded by garden.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
