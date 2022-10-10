St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bali Bombings Anniversary

Mothers of Bali bombing victims from the shire reflect on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the atrocity

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 10 2022 - 10:15pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Surfers reflect this week at the memorial in Peryman Square, North Cronulla. Picture by John Veage

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombing, the poignant words on the memorial to the seven victims from Sutherland Shire and St George continue to provide a reminder of the atrocity and show a path forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.