Caroline Power is proud of many things - being a mother to children aged seven and 11, launching a career as a successful dietitian, and developing a "love" for her some-15-piece collection of wigs.
But perhaps her greatest achievement, is beating breast cancer. The 41-year-old from Sylvania was diagnosed in early 2022.
Several of the women in her family including her mother and grandmother had cancer. Her mum had the gene mutation BRCA1. Knowing her family history, Mrs Power wasn't on an anxious edge, but rather aware of the importance of 'knowing' her body.
"It was around Easter this year. I was lying in bed, and I felt a lump on my breast, near the nipple. It felt like a blocked duct. It wasn't painful," she said.
"I didn't even go to a GP first, I went straight into a walk-in centre and said I needed a mammogram referral. I could see then it didn't look benign. I already had an appointment to get the results, but a week after my biopsy, the doctor called and said I needed to come in early - straight away."
Mrs Power was told she had triple-negative breast cancer, a type of breast cancer that does not have any of the three receptors commonly found on breast cancer cells - the oestrogen, progesterone and HER2 receptors. About 15 per cent of early breast cancers are triple negative, according to the Breast Cancer Network Australia.
I have lots of scars. Sometimes I feel like Frankenstein but a friend told me to call it 'Frankenbarbie.'"- Caroline Power
It generally responds well to chemotherapy. Five years after diagnosis, people with triple negative breast cancer are no more likely to experience a recurrence of their breast cancer than people with other types of breast cancer. In the longer term (over 10 years), a recurrence is less likely with triple negative breast cancer.
Not all triple negative breast cancers are caused by inherited BRCA mutations. But having an inherited BRCA mutation can increase risk of diagnosis. About five to 10 per cent of all people diagnosed with breast cancer have an inherited BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation.
"It was very hard, but I never thought I would die," Mrs Power said.
"I was anxious about the long road ahead of chemo, but what got me the most was losing my hair. People don't talk about it because they think it's shallow."
What followed was 11 hours of surgery - a double mastectomy in September, and the removal of ovaries and fallopian tubes.
"I'm a positive person. But my body is not the same. It's not what it used to look like," Mrs Power said.
"Removing the breasts that fed my children...I feel very sad sometimes. I have lots of scars. Sometimes I feel like Frankenstein but a friend told me to call it 'Frankenbarbie.'"
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women. But while more people are being diagnosed with breast cancer each year thanks to improved screening techniques and treatments, less people are dying.
Statistics from the Australian Institute for Health and Welfare estimates 20,428 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, compared with an estimated 19,866 women diagnosed in 2021. Overall, the five-year survival rate for women diagnosed with breast cancer is 91.8 per cent, and 86.5 per cent for men.
Since Mrs Power's diagnosis, she has made it her mission to raise awareness, offering her followers tips on how to self-check.
"Early detection is key," she said. "I was lucky and I'm cancer free, so I take solace in that."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.