First and arguably the toughest HSC subject to hit desks, English, is done and dusted.
Year 12 students walked into their school halls on Wednesday and Thursday, to tackle the writing-heavy test across two papers.
De La Salle Cronulla students breathed their first sigh of relief on October 12 and 13, with the completion of English Paper 1 and 2, which required furious writing with a steady hand.
School Captain Charlotte Fullerton says even though it's early days into the 18-day exam period, the "fear of the unknown" is behind her, despite all the hurdles of a tricky past year.
"As the COVID-19 cohort, we have missed out on previous experiences of examination conditions due to the lockdowns," she said.
"It is also challenging to spend hours writing by hand when we are more accustomed to keyboards and phone screens. [But] it's such a relief to nail that first exam.
"The paper was challenging, but our teachers had prepared us well and the feeling generally is that the nerves have settled and we are ready to get onto the next papers. I am feeling confident as they approach because we have been provided with lots of study resources and past papers."
English texts in the mix included Shakespeare's Merchant of Venice, poetry by Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes, and Artist of the Floating World by Kazuo Ishiguro. A visual creative writing task also tested spontaneous imagination.
St George Girls High School Deputy Principal, Pamela Abson, said students coped exceptionally well this year.
"It was much more of a relaxed start to the exams this year compared to the past two years due to the protocols required around COVID-19," Ms Abson said.
"Being the first exams, students are always a little anxious and often overwhelmed by the whole HSC process however they were very calm and confident in their preparation. They found [English] to be fair and as expected - nothing that threw them or was ambiguous."
For some students like De La Salle Cronulla Captain Nicolas Kalligiannis, 18, the road ahead has already been made a little easier. Nicolas recently won the 2022 Ramsay Scholarship to the University of Wollongong.
The aspiring politician or lawyer, who is also captain of the debating team, will study a double degree in Law and Western Civilisation. He is part of a group of about 30 students who receive financial support to study the origins and development of Western Civilisation, from the Classical Greeks, right through to post-modern discourses.
The scholarship enables Nicolas, of Kogarah Bay, to also study in Europe and visit some of the great historical sites in Athens and Rome.
"We look at great works of science, theology and architecture," he said. "The university predicts that in 10 years time, this degree will be just as in demand as other degrees. Wollongong is one of only a few in Australia that offer it."
But he's still chasing that 99 ATAR, even after a tough year coming out of COVID-19.
"Starting Year 12 in lockdown was not the best. It set up a lot of people with the mindset that they can't be bothered," he said. "But everyone started adapting.
"I've given myself high expectations. But I don't think the HSC is the best way to assess performance."
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said the Class of 2022 should be proud of their accomplishments.
"My message to HSC students is to celebrate all that you have already achieved as you approach the finish line of your schooling," Ms Mitchell said. "Too much stress will work against you, so don't be afraid to reach out if you need support. The HSC might mark the end of your school career but it is only the beginning of the rest of your life."
Exams end on November 4, Students get their results and ATARs on December 15.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
