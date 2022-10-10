Aged care centres are putting the call-out to members of the St George and Sutherland Shire community to volunteer to spend time with residents, providing them with much needed social interaction and activity support.
IRT, which has several aged care centres across Sydney, including at Peakhurst, Sans Souci and Kirrawee, is one of them.
After COVID-19 lockdowns prevented volunteers from accessing its aged care centres, the effect from isolation has been significantly felt, and residents are in need of building up their social interactions.
IRT is offering volunteers a diverse range of roles, such a friendly visits (spending one on one time with a resident), activities assistant (helping run and support planned activities alongside the leisure and lifestyle team), administration assistant (helping reception staff with checking in visitors or filing), community access (driving a 12-seater bus/assisting the driver on outings), spiritual support, and hospitality.
Anyone interested in volunteering at an aged care facility will need to undergo a screening process (police and NDIS screen paid for by IRT) and provide proof of current vaccination against COVID-19 and influenza virus.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
