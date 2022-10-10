St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Dedicated volunteers needed for IRT aged care

By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 10 2022 - 4:01am, first published 4:00am
More volunteers are needed to support residents in aged care who have had limited social opportunities in the past couple of years because of COVID-19 restrictions. File picture

Aged care centres are putting the call-out to members of the St George and Sutherland Shire community to volunteer to spend time with residents, providing them with much needed social interaction and activity support.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

