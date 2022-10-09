In a good news week where St George Illawarra NRL captain Ben Hunt resigned for two years and joined NRLW forward Holli Wheeler in winning the prestigious Dragons Medal for the second time in their careers - it soon all turned negative.
Hunt has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2025 season but all the questions asked were about the absence of players at the Dragons presentation night.
Hunt, who is in the UK for Australia's Rugby League World Cup campaign, branded the absence of several players as "disrespectful".
Just three players - Hunt, Zac Lomax and Michael Molo - attended the presentation night, with 27 absent.
Hunt told Channel 9 it was a bit disappointing.
"A lot of players came to me when we found out about presentation night and mentioned they'd already booked holidays away," he said.
"You're part of the club, you've worked hard all year playing for them, you should come and celebrate."
Hunt also won the Red V Members Player of the Year at the Dragons' presentation, saying he was happy he came to an agreement as he wanted to stay with the Dragons.
"I am excited by the direction the club is headed and I'm looking forward to playing my part in the Dragons' journey in the coming years."
The Queensland Origin veteran is also due to join the NRL's illustrious 300-game club in the 2023 season.
Despite Hunt's career-best season that had him a contender for the Dally M Medal, the Dragons finished 10th and outside the top eight in a disappointing season and the club has been unsurprisingly hit with claims of player unrest.
Coach Griffin will be hoping for a good start to next season otherwise the pressure will be overbearing.
At the awards NRL front-rower Blake Lawrie was the recipient of the Immortals Trophy for the second time in his career.
The Geoff Selby Memorial Trophy, awarded to the best emerging talent at the Dragons was presented to Rugby League World Cup bound Samoan winger Mat Feagai.
NRLW captain Kezie Apps was named the first ever Women's Premiership Members Player of the Year while Taliah Fuimaono received the NRLW Coach's Award from Jamie Soward.
