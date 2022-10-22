Diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, Amelia has been in and out of hospital, and to take her mind off things, she was given some toys to play with. She gravitates to anything cuddly, and is inspired by nature in play, as well as arts and crafts. Her favourite toys are Hatchimals Pixies, Crystal Flyers Rainbow Glitter Idol Magical Flying Toy Doll with Lights.

