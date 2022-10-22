St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Amazon Australia Playmaker reviews toys in partnership with Starlight Foundation

EK
By Eva Kolimar
October 22 2022 - 9:30pm
Amelia with her mum and brother. Amelia, age seven, was selected as a 'toy tester' for Amazon this year. Picture supplied

Amazon Australia will reveal its 2022 Top 100 Toys list and the new toy trends for the holidays, with the help of kid toy-testers, including Amelia of Woolooware.

