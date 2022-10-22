Amazon Australia will reveal its 2022 Top 100 Toys list and the new toy trends for the holidays, with the help of kid toy-testers, including Amelia of Woolooware.
Amelia, age seven, is one of the 'Amazon Playmakers', which, in partnership with Starlight Children's Foundation, is giving children a fun opportunity.
An annual initiative in its fourth year, Amazon Australia and Starlight Foundation have appointed 10 lucky children to test and select the Top 100 Toys to help Australians with their holiday gift buying ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which will feature amazing deals on toys.
Diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, Amelia has been in and out of hospital, and to take her mind off things, she was given some toys to play with. She gravitates to anything cuddly, and is inspired by nature in play, as well as arts and crafts. Her favourite toys are Hatchimals Pixies, Crystal Flyers Rainbow Glitter Idol Magical Flying Toy Doll with Lights.
Playmakers were also given a special opportunity to become 'toy movie-makers'; creating, directing and starring in a short feature film using their favorite Top 100 Toys. The Playmakers were challenged to create characters, storylines and dialogue for the toys to be featured in a stop-motion blockbuster, which will be brought to life with the voice of Aussie entertainment legend Johnny Ruffo, who is battling brain cancer.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
