St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Fire destroys house at Maianbar

EK
By Eva Kolimar
October 10 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A huge fire destroyed a house at Maianbar on October 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.