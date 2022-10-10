Fire destroys house at Maianbar

A huge fire destroyed a house at Maianbar on October 6.
At about 8.30pm, several brigades including Waterfall, Maianbar and Bundeena responded to the fire that engulfed the residential property.
With crews from Fire & Rescue NSW also on scene, emergency responders tackled the blaze, which unfortunately damaged the entire home.
Thankfully there were no injuries and the occupants were all safe.
Resident Rania Saunders posted on Facebook said it was lucky she had returned home later than expected that day.
"My cat ran to me as soon as I pulled up, and he's safe," she wrote.
"I want to thank all my neighbours and my amazing community for their love and support.
"You make me feel that you are my family and gives me more reasons to love where I live."
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
