With Halloween creeping up at the end of the month (October 31), here's a sight to get you in an eerie mood.
Kurnell photographer and wildlife adventurer, Brett Lobwein, ventured into the dark and captured a collection of images showing glow worms doing what they do best at Helensburgh.
There hidden in the 'glow worm tunnel', there were no ghost sightings, but rather a spectacular vision glistening in the moonlight.
"I was in the tunnel by myself - a little spooky at times," Mr Lobwein said. "Michael Jackson's Thriller came on in the car as I was setting up. Definitely not comfortable in there that night."
Mr Lobwein, who is best known for his oceanic photography, says glow worms are quite fascinating to watch.
"Australia and New Zealand are the only places on Earth that you will find glow worms. Despite their name, these luminous locals are not actually worms, but the larvae of a primitive fly - the fungus gnat - and they form a large component of the insects' boom-and-bust life cycle," he said.
"They can be found in dense rainforests of Gondwanan origin and caves or rocky structures, thriving in permanently wet habitats like this old train tunnel."
He says much like spiders, glow worms produce long, sticky threads to catch food like mosquitoes and midges.
"Their other amazing trick is to produce a chemical reaction between an enzyme and pigment in the larvae's body with the oxygen in the air causes them to emit a blue-green light - visible through the transparent skin in their abdomen," he said.
"This light lures prey closer, tricking them into becoming entangled in the larvae's silken threads."
The tunnel has been closed to the public since September 26 for the production of Forbidden Zone, which is filming until October 14.
Mr Lobwein said the tunnel was a place of nature that should be respected. "They had to close it a few years ago because people let off flares," he said. "There are a number of homes very close to the tunnel."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.