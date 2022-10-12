One hundred candles will be blown out this year, as Carlton South Public School prepares to reflect on its significant history in providing education to pupils.
Ahead of the celebratory open day on Saturday, October 22, the primary school will share its milestone moment with children, families and former pupils who once ran through the halls and playground.
The school's history goes back a long way. In the 1920s when soldiers returned from World War I, St George became a popular spot for them to settle, rebuild their lives and start a family.
The Department of Education purchased the land for the school in about 1919-20 from an English family. The department entered negotiations with St Cuthbert's to rent its parish hall. These negotiations took several months.
First lessons started in August, 1922, and what is known as the West Building, was opened in 1923. Mr A Hetherington, who was the first principal in 1928, introduced the school's first motto, 'onward and upward'. At the time there were 843 enrolments.
It quickly became apparent that Carlton South would outgrow its original building and plans were quickly submitted for a weather shed and additional student toilets.
In the 1930s during The Depression, the construction of the East Building was delayed. Eventually approval was given and the building was completed in 1933 using a grant from the Unemployment Relief Council.
In 1935, Mrs S Williams, the then President of the P&C, wrote to the Director of Education highlighting her concern that the 284 students of the boys' school were supported by only six teachers.
The Chief Inspector of School consequently visited the school and made recommendations to the department that additional teachers be employed. In 1937 the department was offered for purchase the land on the corner of the Princess Highway and Station Street (now Jubilee Avenue), but they declined.
The school's long-time staff member, Lesley White, of Connells Point will be joining her school's celebrations in 2022. She has worked as the School's Administrative Officer for the past 40 years, and was a former pupil there, alongside her brother and cousin.
Mrs White, 79, has fond memories of the early days. "I remember going to the corner shop to get school lunches because we didn't have a canteen," she said.
"The difference between then and now is that the girls and boys were separated. The original brick buildings are the same."
From answering the phone and photocopying, to helping the staff and keeping school records, Mrs White plays an important role in the office.
"I think I've spent more time here than I have at home," she said. "I really love the school, the children and the parents."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.