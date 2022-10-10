St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Inaugural Olli Hoare Mile race

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 10 2022 - 3:04am, first published 1:00am
Caringbah's Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Olli Hoare is excited to be here for the inaugural Olli Hoare Mile at Sutherland. Picture John Veage

All aspiring athletes should dust off their running shoes as one of the most ambitious NSW events is headed to the Sutherland Shire.

Local News

