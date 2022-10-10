All aspiring athletes should dust off their running shoes as one of the most ambitious NSW events is headed to the Sutherland Shire.
Following the phenomenal performance by Caringbah's Olli Hoare in running a record time to win the recent 1500m gold at the recent Commonwealth Games, Sutherland Athletic club, has planned a race in his honour.
Named the Olli Hoare Mile, the road race will be held at the Sutherland Bike Track near the Sutherland Leisure Centre and will be open to all runners, whether club affiliated, Park Run, or weekend joggers.
The event, set down for December 18 this year, is the brainchild of Sutherland's Club President Ric Chapman, who says the race is much needed in Australia.
"We are offering five categories for runners, and each category features the same prize money, meaning no age group is discriminated against, which we believe is the first of its kind in the world," said Chapman.
Chapman has already raised $10,000 in prizemoney for the race, thanks to sponsorships by Tradies and Runnulla at Cronulla.
The categories will be Open Men, Open Women, Junior Men/Women (16 yrs), and Masters (over 50).
"We've seen the explosion of running in Australia, especially at Park Run level, and we believe all runners should be allowed to compete for the same prize money in their categories," Chapman said
Olli Hoare is flattered by the race being in his honour and although now living and training in the United States he will fly out for the event.
"I do feel honoured and humbled by this and not really sure I'm deserving of a race like this but I am excited to be there for it," he said.
These words were echoed by his father Greg, who is eligible to run in the Masters Mile race at the meet.
"The race is a great honour for Olli and I see how the club has really rallied around it to make it a big event.
"That's all we hope for really, that numbers of athletes turn up and support it," said Hoare senior.
Registration can be done on the Sutherland Athletics website - $20 per runner.
The course is a demanding one with a steep descent early but a hard last 400m climb which will make for a great battle in each category.
Australia needs a world class road race and while the course isn't designed to produce super times, the prize money is already attractive and the categories will boast $1000 for first place, with money down to fifth place.
Andrew Matthews, head of development at Athletics NSW, is very supportive.
"Australia has needed something innovative like this and we will provide as much help as we can to make it a success," he said
"Living in the US, Olli didn't realise what effect his win had on Australia and he is looking forward to being back home for this. His next big race will be the World Cross Country Trials in Canberra then the World Cross Country race," said Greg.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
