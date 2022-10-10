Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Mental Health Month 2022

What does self-care look like to you? Self-care and mental-health wellbeing has become a trending topic over the years, and something important to consider and even schedule in to keep stress at bay.
You may like to potter about in your garden, watch a new movie, read a good book, go for a run, meditate, or catch up with family and friends.
The month of October marks Mental Health Month and I encourage you to explore this year's theme "Tune in"; slow down and ask yourself what it is you need to increase relaxation and joy.
Taking the time to support your mental health well-being and plan some self-care rituals is essential to having a good balance in life.
We are told to reach out if we're feeling mental distress, but sometimes reaching out can be difficult.
According to the Mental Health Association NSW, WayAHead, stigma, shame, and prejudice all contribute to people feeling unable to reach out when they're going through tough times.
This month, the group is encouraging Georges River residents to be a Mental Health Ally. You can shift the world to be safer and more supportive for people experiencing difficulties with their mental health.
To get you on your way, Council is hosting and supporting events for adults and children in the next few weeks for mental-health education, to have fun and de-stress.
Join us in the library for different mindfulness activities including creating nature mandalas, virtual reality meditations, laughter yoga for children, or take home a creative self-care bingo card.
Perhaps bring a friend or meet a new one while you are there.
For teens who could do a with a little support during final exams, we have HSC Rescue study break drop-in sessions with the 3Bridges YouthZone and free pizza.
There will also be a free session held at the Hurstville Civic Centre to learn more about anxiety, including question time with a senior clinical psychologist.
I invite you to be a Mental Health Ally, and attend one or more of the Mental Health Month events on Council's What's On page; Georges River Council - What's On (nsw.gov.au)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.