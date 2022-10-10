St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Local pools offer free community open day this weekend

Updated October 10 2022 - 4:08am, first published 3:55am
The centres will be welcoming visitors to enjoy both the aquatics and health club facilities, while also hosting a sausage sizzle as well as plenty of family activities.

Sans Souci Leisure Centre and Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre are both swinging open their turnstiles next weekend offering free entry to all.

