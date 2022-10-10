Local pools offer free community open day this weekend

Sans Souci Leisure Centre and Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre are both swinging open their turnstiles next weekend offering free entry to all.
The Sans Souci Leisure Centre's free Community Open Day will be held on Saturday, October 15 and the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre's open day will be held on Sunday 16th October.
The centres will be welcoming visitors to enjoy both the aquatics and health club facilities, while also hosting a sausage sizzle as well as plenty of family activities.
Visitors will be able to dive into the Spring/Summer season with the indoor and outdoor pools open as well as the zero depth splash pad for water babies to splash the afternoon away.
Plenty of activities are also planned including a jumping castle, kids entertainment, games as well as spot prizes on the day.
There is lots of seating, grassed and shaded areas, the facility is also wheelchair accessible and has change room facilities.
The free Community Day provides families the opportunity to become familiar with local aquatic facilities, with swim instructors on hand for free swim assessment and for parents to learn about BlueFit Swimming's swim programs.
Where: Sans Souci Leisure Centre, 521 Rocky Point Road, Sans Souci on Saturday, October 15, 1pm to 4pm.
Details: sanssouciaquatic.com.au/open-day/
Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre, 98C Preddys Road, Bexley North, Sunday, October 16.
Details: bexleyaquatic.com.au/open-day/
