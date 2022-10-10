St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

War of words over Glenlee

JG
By Jim Gainsford
October 10 2022 - 11:00pm
Mark Coure recently organised a meeting between himself, Minister for Environment and Heritage, James Griffin, Mayor of Georges River Council, Nick Katris, Council staff, Federal Member for Banks, David Coleman and the Friends of Glenlee.

Oatley MP, Mark Coure has called on Georges River Council to come to the table regarding the purchase of the Glenlee property at Lugarno, describing the council's response to providing funds as " lacklustre and lukewarm".

