War of words over Glenlee

Oatley MP, Mark Coure has called on Georges River Council to come to the table regarding the purchase of the Glenlee property at Lugarno, describing the council's response to providing funds as " lacklustre and lukewarm".
Georges River Council mayor, Nick Katris responded by saying the council cannot borrow money or use developer contributions to purchase Glenlee and added there had been no commitment from the State Government for funds towards the purchase.
A petition started by Mr Coure has received over 1,880 signatures from local residents right across the Oatley electorate, demonstrating the immense public support behind the campaign to save Glenlee.
He recently organised a meeting between himself, Minister for Environment and Heritage, James Griffin, Mayor of Georges River Council, Nick Katris, Council staff, Federal Member for Banks, David Coleman and the Friends of Glenlee.
They discussed how all levels of government could work together to achieve the ultimate goal of purchasing the site for future use.
However, in a statement issued last Friday, Mr Coure said he was disappointed by Council's lacklustre and lukewarm response to providing funds for the purchase of Glenlee.
"I will continue my discussions with representatives from each level of government and the community to ensure that we keep up the fight to save Glenlee," he said.
"This has been a significant environmental issue for a number of local residents for some time now to protect and preserve this green space for future generations. All levels of government need to come to the table with funds to purchase the site." Mr Coure said.
"I have been consistently clear with my message that Glenlee can only be saved if Council comes to the table and presents what they can provide in terms of funds to purchase the site."
Councillor Katris said that despite Mr Coure stating all level of government could work together to achieve the ultimate goal of purchasing Glenlee for future generations, there was no commitment from either him or the Minister for the Environment to help fund the purchase of Glenlee at the recent meeting.
"At the meeting, both Minister Griffin and Minister Coure clearly said that the State Government had no money to fund the purchase of Glenlee," Cr Katris said.
"What we do agree on, is the regional significance of Glenlee and the listing of the site as a heritage item is due solely to the efforts of the community and Council.
"Council cannot borrow the funds to purchase Glenlee. This is because the Office of Local Government will not allow us to do this without a business case demonstrating that new commercial activities on the property would pay off the loan for the purchase.
"Council would become responsible for the ongoing costs of the infrastructure and its maintenance, such as paths, lighting, parking and public toilets necessary for public use.
"Council does not want rate payers to be hit with an ongoing increase of their rates to fund the purchase and maintenance of Glenlee.
"It would not be fair for all our ratepayers to cover this cost as this site has not been identified in our plans as essential for fair and equitable access to open space across our LGA.
"Peakhurst Ward, which contains the suburb of Lugarno, has the highest amount of open space per dwelling in the local government area. Lugarno is not an area where the demand for open space is increasing as a result of development or higher densities.
"We cannot use developer contributions to purchase Glenlee. They can only be used in the areas where demand for open space is increasing and there is a lack of open space.
"Like all councils, we rely on State and Federal Government grant funding to deliver specific projects that have broader community value. This is one of those projects.
"I am disappointed in Minister Coure describing Council's efforts as lacklustre and lukewarm after all the actions we have taken to recognise and register the significance of the site.
"I reaffirm my call to Minister Coure to advocate to the State government to find the funding to save Glenlee."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
