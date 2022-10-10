St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Cronulla Chamber of Commerce is turning 100

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 10 2022 - 8:37am, first published 8:01am
Vince Simone and his brother Phil ran the Plaza Fruit shop at 105 Cronulla Street from 1953 to 1979.

The Cronulla Chamber of Commerce is turning 100 and is celebrating in style with a gala fundraising dinner on Saturday 22 October 2022 at the Cronulla RSL Club.

