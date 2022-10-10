The Cronulla Chamber of Commerce is turning 100 and is celebrating in style with a gala fundraising dinner on Saturday 22 October 2022 at the Cronulla RSL Club.
The Cronulla Chamber of Commerce was first reported in the local gazette, The St George Call, when they came together and convened a meeting in November 1922, which marks the first notice on record.
Since that time, Cronulla Chamber continues to serve the interests of Cronulla business as a collective, whilst respecting the history and heritage of Cronulla.
Former Sutherland Shire Councillor Marie Simone said her father Vince Simone and Uncle Phil were one of many local families that had Cronulla small business's and ran the Plaza Fruit shop at 105 Cronulla Street from 1953 to 1979.
"My mother Grace and Aunty Francesca Simone also worked in the fruit shop along with 16 other Staff members.
"My dad and Uncle Phil were big supporters of the Surf Club and were very well known with the local boys at the Cecil Hotel which they often enjoyed a drink with ." Marie said
To celebrate this century milestone occasion and the historic achievement, the local business community and dignitaries will come together for a gala fundraising dinner on Saturday 22 October 2022 at Cronulla RSL.
Ray Beadle, internationally recognised blues guitarist, will kick start the dance floor with an eight piece ensemble supported by Richard Calabro, from local favourite, Grind Espresso.
Dignitaries include long-time supporters of the Chamber, Hon. Mark Speakman, MP for Cronulla and NSW Attorney General, Sutherland Shire Mayor Carmelo Pesce and Deputy Mayor Carol Provan.
Charity items will be auctioned with prizes including Box seats for the Shark's 2023 season, a State of Origin Experience, accommodation packages at Rydges and Quest, a TV donated by Harvey Norman, a 2022 Sharks signed jersey, a framed artwork from Shire Arthouse plus many other vouchers and donations from local businesses.
All money raised will go to the local charity, Dandelion Support Network, who assist families dealing with mental illness, homelessness, financial stress, isolation and lack of support.
The event is supported by major partner Commonwealth Bank, EOS Worldwide and Cronulla RSL.
To buy a ticket and support Cronulla Chamber go to : Eventbrite/Cronulla Chamber of Commerce turns 100
