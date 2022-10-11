Swimming with sharks sees top honour for Mortdale resident

Mortdale resident Nicolas Remy has won the prestigious Ocean Photographer of the Year (OPY) award in the Conservation Hope category.
The award was presented by Oceanographic magazine, part of the Sea Legacy conservation group.
His winning photograph of a grey nurse shark was taken at Fish Rocks, off South West Rocks was published in national and international media including the BBC, the Guardian and 9news.
Nicolas and his wife Lena spent about three hours waiting to get the award-winning shot.
He chose Fish Rocks because it is one of only 20 sites along the east coast of Australia where divers can still find grey nurse sharks aggregating.
"In some ways it is humbling to be in the water with such powerful animals," Nicolas said.
"At the same time they are harmless to humans. We are too big for them to eat. They feed at night on fish and octopus and don't eat during the day.
"I was surrounded by 20 or 30 sharks. I know these guys are very peaceful. They are not there to feed."
Nicolas has been scuba diving and taking underwater photos for many years. He learned to dive at Bass Point off Wollongong before returning to his native France.
He spent 10 years diving in the Mediterranean, the Red Sea, South Africa and South-East Asia and returned to Australia five years ago and now teaches underwater photography.
Nicolas said it took a lot of planning to get his award-winning shot.
"When you scuba dive you blow bubbles and make noise with your tank and this scares the animals," he said.
"I dive with a rebreather where you don't blow bubbles or make noise, so there is only silence which allows you to get closer to the animals.
"The shot was very calculated and planned. To get the sharks in these numbers, the weather was cool which makes them congregate together in shallow water to get warmer.
"It was our fourth day of diving. We knew the conditions were right for a tight gathering of sharks.
"You wait for the shot where everything lines up nicely and falls into place. It captures the atmosphere of the moment.
"What I like about the image is that if we keep caring about the grey nurse shark, monitoring them and mitigating the threat they still face, it gives me hope there will be more sights like this for generations to come."
To see more of Nicolas and Lena's work to to: https://www.nicolaslenaremy.com
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.