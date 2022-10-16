"We are alive."
These are the words Rania Saunders keeps reminding herself of every day, despite losing her home.
The mother of four cannot believe she is without her cherished "English-style cottage" that she worked hard to create, and where she lovingly raised her children.
Beyond the four walls that have now turned to rubble and ash, the four-bedroom Maianbar house remains a collection of memories.
The family home was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, October 6, at about 8.30pm. Despite the efforts of many fire crews, the property could not be saved.
Luckily, nobody was home at the time. But it was a split-second decision that the house was empty, only one hour before the fire started.
"Mum and I and the kids went away on the Monday, and we came back on Thursday at about 7.30pm," Ms Saunders said.
"I was supposed to drop them off and go pick up groceries because it was late night shopping. My children wanted to come with me, and my mum, who would normally be chilling on the couch watching TV, also wanted to join us."
When they were at the shops, neighbours were desperately trying to call Ms Saunders but her phone was on silent. Her eldest daughter, Mariam, 22, who was in Bali, got through to her.
"She had just graduated from law and was about to start at the police academy on the Monday," Ms Saunders said. "She said the neighbours had called her, sobbing, saying there was a fire in our house and that it was completely gone."
Ms Saunders rushed back and tried to go inside her house but was held back.
"There were so many police and fire trucks. I was fighting to go see how bad it was but my boyfriend was pulling me away," Ms Saunders said.
"The paramedics were amazing. They gave my kids a big, long hug and said to me that everything I had was in my car. She was referring to mum and the kids.
"Our fire brigade captain and neighbour, later came to see me and said they tried everything but the house was gone in five minutes.
"Thankfully we still have some digital photos left, but my childhood photos, favourite toys, my elderly mum's medication, it's all burnt.
"It's a miracle that my 17-year-old cat, who can't smell, is alive. There was also a Bible that didn't burn. I feel like that was God saying 'I saved you'."
Among the most precious and sentimental items lost she said, was a box of her baby's memories, which she kept by her bedside since he died 12 years ago shortly after birth.
"I had a son, Levi, who died of an infection and pneumonia. He lived for a few hours," Ms Saunders said. "I had his baby clothes, umbilical cord, hospital wristband, a book of his hand and foot prints given to me by the nurses, and photos from his funeral."
The family had owned the house for the past 17 years.
"We renovated last year. The house had a lot of sentimental value to me," Ms Saunders said. "I worked on with my hands, sanding the walls. It wasn't just a place of residence - a lot of love and work had gone into turning it into a beautiful English cottage with copper bells at the door and gate, and gardenias, azaleas, roses in the garden.
"We also decorated it each year for Christmas and all the neighbours would come to see it."
The family is staying in an Airbnb unit at Jannali until they find somewhere more suitable, which has been challenging, Ms Saunders said.
"We are all squeezed in, sharing beds. This was the only one available, and it's disgusting. I've been contacting real estate agents and the insurance company said they will reimburse me, but there's nothing out there. I need a full-furnished home around Gymea Bay where my kids go to school, or around Kirrawee, where my daughter will go to school next year."
The special education teacher has also been off work since May because of an injury, so bills have been piling up.
A fundraiser was launched by a parent of Gymea Bay Public School's P&C. The school uniform shop also provided uniforms and her daughter's employer, Shoes & Sox at Westfield Miranda donated new school shoes for the children.
"People have been really nice," Ms Saunders said. "The warmth I'm surrounded by is amazing. It's been very hard. Every now and then, my little ones remember something they had and they just burst into tears. My son loved his Lego and constructing trucks, and the girls love Disney, Barbie, their L.O.L dolls. I have an Egyptian background so we had a lot of 18-carat gold from their Christenings."
The fire is under investigation.
"I had five heaters and three air-conditioners but none of them were on," Ms Saunders said. "When we are home mum likes to have the warmth on her feet because she has bad circulation. The only thing that was on was the dishwasher.
"I want to educate people so they never have to go through this. I had fire alarms, but my neighbours did not hear them. I also realised I was probably under-insured.
"It's a new beginning, but we are alive."
