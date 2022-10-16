St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Fundraiser launched for family who lost house in Maianbar fire

EK
By Eva Kolimar
October 16 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rania Saunders (pictured second from the right) and her family including her children Alexandra, nine, Raphael, six, Mariam, 22, Levana, 11, and their grandmother, Sam. Picture supplied

"We are alive."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.