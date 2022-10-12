Sutherland Shire women will have greater access to free breast checks, with the opening of a new BreastScreen NSW clinic at Engadine Town Square Shopping Centre.
It comes as Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked in October.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in NSW, with one in seven being diagnosed in their lifetime. More than 740 women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in South Eastern Sydney Local Health District in 2022.
The NSW Government is investing more than $175 million this financial year in improving cancer control through the Cancer Institute NSW.
Professor Tracey O'Brien, Chief Cancer Officer NSW and Chief Executive of the Cancer Institute NSW, says age and being female are the two biggest risk factors to developing breast cancer.
"More than 75 per cent of breast cancers occur in women over 50 and we know that screening saves lives by finding breast cancer early," she said.
"There are many reasons why women may put off their breast screen. Some feel that without a family history they are not at risk, some say they are too busy, and others fear embarrassment about the procedure.
"We need women to know that breast cancer can happen to anyone. In fact, nine out of 10 women who develop breast cancer have no family history."
Director of BreastScreen NSW (South Eastern Sydney Illawarra), Robyn Schubert, says it is important all women regularly check their breasts for changes.
"Women need to 'get to know' the normal look and feel of their breasts so that they can identify an unusual change," she said.
BreastScreen NSW recommends women aged 50-74 years have a breast screen every two years. It takes 20 minutes.
There is also a clinic at Miranda.
Details: 13 20 50
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
