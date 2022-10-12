St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

BreastScreen NSW launches free breast cancer screening at Engadine

By Eva Kolimar
October 12 2022 - 8:00pm
Women will be able to have free breast checks at a new BreastScreen NSW clinic at Engadine.

Sutherland Shire women will have greater access to free breast checks, with the opening of a new BreastScreen NSW clinic at Engadine Town Square Shopping Centre.

