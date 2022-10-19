St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

A naturally caring role recognised for National Carers Week 2022

EK
By Eva Kolimar
October 19 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allawah international student, Navin Lamsal, combines studying with being a carer. Picture supplied

Giving back to his community since calling St George home, international student, Navin Lamsal, 29, is a natural fit for supporting others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.