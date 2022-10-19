Giving back to his community since calling St George home, international student, Navin Lamsal, 29, is a natural fit for supporting others.
Dedicated and generous, the student, who is gaining a qualification (a Master's degree in IT), is also putting other skills to good use.
Mr Lamsal has a Certificate in IV in disability. He is selflessly helping those in need for Afea Care Services, an aged care and disability service provider.
The organisation has more than 600 carers who provide 8000 hours of support every week across the Sydney metropolitan area.
Afea carers work with 1400 families every week to provide support and respite to people living with disability, chronic illness or complications due to age-related frailty.
October 16-22 is National Carers Week.
An initiative of Carers Australia, the week is primarily a celebration of those who provide unpaid care to friends and family members.
Aged care and disability carers have been recently named among the top three occupations in demand, according to the Australian National Skills Commission.
Mr Lamsal provides assistance assistance with household tasks including helping with cleaning, cooking and creating shopping lists, and helping clients move around their community.
"I enjoy being a part of the community by helping in however way I can," Mr Lamsal said.
"I love cooking. There are some clients who usually don't cook and I can help them with this. Whenever I hear that the clients are very happy with me, that makes me feel proud and keeps me motivated."
There are more than 850,000 carers across NSW. The NSW Government has committed $4.9 million to support carers as part of the NSW Carers Strategy 2020-2030.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
