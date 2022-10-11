Georges River Council kicks off search for naming rights of Jubilee Stadium

Georges River Council is seeking proposals for the naming rights sponsorship of Jubilee Stadium.
The region's premier sporting venue, the stadium is the home ground of the St George-Illawarra Dragons. It hosted the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks' seasons in 2020 and 2021, along with other NRL matches.
Since 2018, the stadium has been the home ground for the A-Leagues Sydney
Football Club (Sydney FC), featuring both men's and women's fixtures.
In August2022, the first ever Australian Football League (AFL) match was played at the stadium, with the view to expand into the football code.
All NRL, AFL and A-Leagues matches at Jubilee Stadium are broadcast to television and streaming services, for great exposure to raise your brand profile.
St George-based company Network Strata Services Pty Ltd, also known as Netstrata, was named as naming rights sponsor of the stadium in February, 2019 for a period of three years.
Last year the council approved a 12-month extension of the sponsorship agreement with Network Strata Services Pty Ltd (Netstrata) for the naming rights of Jubilee Stadium to 15 January, 2023.
Georges River mayor Nick Katris said, "Ultimately, sponsorships and naming rights are a smart move if you are looking to raise your business profile and want to give back."
Community sporting group fixtures are featured in the event calendar, including NSW Rugby League, District Junior Rugby League and Junior Representatives.
Since February 2017, the venue has been managed and operated by Georges River Council and has experienced enormous growth in diverse sporting content.
Further plans for Jubilee Stadium are for cultural and entertainment events too.
All interested parties, companies, businesses, or organisations may enter into a sponsorship agreement for the naming rights. Tender information and documents are available on the Vendor Panel website. Submissions opened 11 October and are due 10.00am on Tuesday 8 November 2022.
For more information about Jubilee Stadium visit Jubilee Stadium online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.