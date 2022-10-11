St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Migrant Information Day to highlight contribution of Ukrainian new arrivals

JG
By Jim Gainsford
October 11 2022 - 9:00pm
A dancer from a Nepalese cultural group performing at a previous Migrant Information Day at Rockdale Town Hall.

Migrant Information Day (MID) 2022 will be unique in highlighting the contributions of Ukrainian new arrivals who have settled in the local area over the past eight months.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

