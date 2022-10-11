A commemorative service to mark the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings will be held at the Cronulla memorial at 9.15am tomorrow.
The ceremony was organised at the last minute after no plans were initially made by Sutherland Shire Council to mark the anniversary.
The council created the monument in memory of the seven young women from the area who died in the blasts on October 12, 2002.
Cook MP Scott Morrison initiated the belated move for a commemorative service, to which the public is invited. The council helped with preparations.
Victims' families who could be contacted were invited.
Police, lifeguards and students and teachers representing De La Salle College, Endeavour Sports High School and Cronulla High School will be present.
Mr Morrison and his wife Jenny will attend, along with mayor Carmelo Pesce, deputy mayor Carol Provan, whose niece Charmaine Whitton died in the bombings, and Cr Louise Sullivan,
Father Francisco Regala, of St Aloysius Church, Cronulla will lead prayers.
The mothers of two of the shire victims had earlier told the Leader they were disappointed the council was not going to mark the anniversary.
"I've still got the same phone number and I haven't heard from them," said Charmaine Whitton's mother, Pauline.
"Randwick Council has a service every year, but there hasn't been one at Cronulla since the memorial was opened in 2003."
Pauline and her close friend Lyn Muller, whose daughter Jodi also died at Bali, were joined by the mothers of four victims from the eastern suburbs for lunch and mutual support at a cafe near the memorial today (Tuesday).
Megan Singer lost her son Tom, Jan Roberts lost her son Ben, Vonnie Iliffe lost her son Joshua and Colleen Mavroudis lost her son David.
Several supporters, including members of the Homicide Victims Support Group, were also present.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
