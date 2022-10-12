Following its major annual fundraising gala earlier this year, Sutherland Hospital is pushing forward with another one, with money going towards the expansion of the Oncology Day Clinic and creation of a new Research and Education Centre.
Sutherland Hospital's General Manager, Vicki Weeden, says the current space in the oncology unit is quite small, often running at capacity.
"We are fundraising to create an oncology space where the environment meets the clinical, psychological, spiritual and physical needs of our patients," she said.
"The expansion and upgrade will enable us to provide more patients the life-saving treatment they need.
"Our focus on education and research at Sutherland Hospital not only ensures we meet current demand, but also guarantees we will continue to provide our community the best quality care, now and into the future."
There will be a raffle with the first prize being an attractive highlight - a Toyota Corolla Ascent Hatch (white) thanks to Stewart Toyota and the Sutherland Hospital Gift Shop volunteers.
Second prize: $5000 worth of travel vouchers; third prize: Gold Class screening for 48 guests including soft drinks and popcorn, donated by Event Cinemas Miranda.
Tickets are $20 each and the raffle will be drawn on December 7 at Westfield Miranda.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.