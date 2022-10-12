St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sutherland Hospital's raffle to expand its Oncology Day Clinic

EK
By Eva Kolimar
October 12 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland Hospital is selling raffle tickets for a fundraiser so that its Oncology Day Clinic can be expanded. Picture supplied

Following its major annual fundraising gala earlier this year, Sutherland Hospital is pushing forward with another one, with money going towards the expansion of the Oncology Day Clinic and creation of a new Research and Education Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.