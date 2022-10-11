St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bali Bombings Anniversary

Twenty years ago today, seven young women from Sutherland Shire and St George died in the Bali bombings

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 11 2022 - 8:16pm, first published 7:35pm
A glorious sunrise at Cronulla on the day of the unveiling of the memorial one year after the bombing. Picture by John Veage

