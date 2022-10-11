Twenty years ago today, seven young women from Sutherland Shire and St George died in the Bali bombings.
They were Renae Anderson, 31, her sister Simone Hanley, 28, Charmaine Whitton, 29, Jodi Wallace, 29, Jodie O'Shea, 29, Michelle "Shelly" Dunlop, 30, and Francoise Dahan, 30.
A total of 202 people, including 88 Australians, died in the blasts on October 12, 2002.
Commemorative services will be held around the nation, including at the Cronulla memorial in Peryman Square at 9.15am.
A poem, which is on a plaque on the memorial, will be read at the service by a high school student.
The poem, titled Our Girls, was written by their families:
Seven young girls set off for fun, to relax and soak in some Bali sun
But the news broke out and rang in our ears
Our girls had been killed and we cried many tears
We wish we had known that that goodbye would be our last
How could we have known that your future would be our past
How do we right this terrible wrong?
For all of you we must stay strong.
We will try to move our lives forward as our goal
You will always remain deep in our hearts and soul
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news.
