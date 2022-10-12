St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Hurstville's affordable highrise

JG
By Jim Gainsford
October 12 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 15-storey, $23 million development proposed for 582 Railway Parade, Hurstville will include 49 per cent of affordable housing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.