Hurstville's affordable highrise

A 15-storey, $23 million development proposed for 582 Railway Parade, Hurstville will include 49 per cent of affordable housing.
Of the 51 apartments proposed, 25 will be affordable housing.
In exchange, the developer is seeking a variation in the permitted height for the site - from 39-metres to 48-metres.
The proposal includes an offer to enter into a Voluntary Planning Agreement with Georges River Council which provides for the dedication of a one-metre wide parcel of land along the length of the site to widen Empress Lane.
The widening of the lane will improve traffic safety and amenity at the intersection, the DA's Statement of Environment Effects said.
The prominent site on the corner of Railway Parade and West Street at the entry to Hurstville includes a small block that has been vacant for many years and is located next to the Empress Towers development at 600 Railway Parade.
The development will include 222 square-metres of commercial floor space at ground level and car parking for 45 cars located on lower Ground, basements 1, 2, 3 and 4.
A pedestrian access also provided via a residential lobby off West Street.
The apartment mix of the proposal will comprise 15 x 1 bedroom, 35 x 2 bedroom and 3 x 3-bedroom apartments. Of these, 6 (11.8 per cent) will be liveable apartments as well as the 25 affordable housing apartments.
There will be five levels of car parking areas containing 45 car parking spaces, which includes four commercial spaces (including 1 accessible space) and 41 residential/visitor spaces (including 6 accessible spaces). A total of 27 bicycle parking spaces and 12 motorcycle spaces are also provided.
The provision of affordable housing in a highly accessible location is a social benefit, according to the Statement of Environmental Effects.
"The proposed affordable housing is contained within a building that also includes standard dwellings," the SEE stated.
"The affordable housing and standard dwellings share the same lobby entry and same communal facilities avoiding stigmatisation or isolation."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
