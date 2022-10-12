St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bali Bombings Anniversary

Bali commemoration at Cronulla given insight into lives of the seven young victims from the area

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 12 2022 - 4:38am, first published 3:30am
