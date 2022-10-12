Updated
A commemoration service at Cronulla on the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings has been given an insight into the lives of the seven young women from the area who perished in the horror.
About 200 people attended the service at the memorial in Peryman Square.
The mothers and other family members of Jodi Wallace and Charmaine Whitton were present and so pleased to have a service in the shire, even if it was pulled together at the last minute.
Deputy mayor Carol Provan, who was Charmaine's aunt, spoke of the family's devastation.
The families of other victims are believed to have moved away from the shire.
Students from several schools laid wreaths, with one reading the poem titled Our Girls, which is on a plaque on the memorial.
Father Francisco Regala, from St Aloysius Church, Cronulla led prayers while Karen Batson, creative pastor at Horizon Church, Sutherland sang Somewhere Over the Rainbow.
Cook MP Scott Morrison, who initiated the service with council support, said the lives of the seven young women were similar to many others in the area:
Renae Anderson, 31. was married to Jason and had a son Noah, who turned five two months after the tragedy. Renae had always been creative studying graphic design when she left school and worked in advertising.
She was working part-time as a receptionist to help with the renovation bills. Longer term, she planned to start her own internet bridal gift service after having a second child.
Renae had gone to Bali with her sister, Simone Hanley, and three friends. Renae was the life of any party, the first on the dance floor, or to play a party trick.
The sisters were as close as any sisters could be. Both were like sisters to their mother.
Simone Hanley, 28 and Renae's sister, worked in marketing for Toyota. Along with her friend, travelling companion and former schoolmate from Jannali High, Francoise Dahan, Simone wanted to develop her interest in art and fashion into a career.
Simone adored children and was keen to start a family of her own.
Francois "Franny" Dahan, 30, who had attended Jannali Girls High School and left a partner of six years, had style and class.
Whether at work as a business analyst for a finance company, making her own clothes and handbags, her creative qualities shone through. Franny had great friends, people warmed to her. She was so welcoming and always wore a beautiful smile. She was beautiful on the inside too. The fact she was beautiful on the outside was just a bonus.
Charmaine Whitton, 29, who was called Chaz by her friends, grew up in Oyster bay and attended St Joseph's Primary School and St Patrick's College, Sutherland, was a strong swimmer, a volunteer lifesaver at Bondi Beach and taught children to swim.
Charmaine loved a party and music. She would rather dance than talk. Charmaine was fashion conscious and liked going on shopping trips for fabric with her mother who was into sewing.
Charmaine was best friends with Jodi Wallace, another victim, from their days in kindergarten. Their mothers took them to Cronulla beach almost from the time they could walk. It led to a friendship in the sun and surf. Their friendship has lived on in their mothers Pauline and Lynn, who consider themselves sisters.
Jodi Wallace, 29, had a daredevil nature, competing hard on the netball court, riding horses in the show ring and parachuting.
Jodi excelled in her career in the recruitment industry. She loved her work. She was very people-oriented and a dedicated worker, working seven to seven, and on Saturdays if necessary.
Jodie O'Shea, 29. Another very special person. There was just something about her. Jodie was totally selfless and so dignified, friends said. Jodie followed her dream of starting her own dog washing business so she could spend more time with her own dogs.
Michelle "Shelley" Dunlop, 30, was a loving, caring, beautiful girl who lived life to the fullest, achieved many things and inspired many people in her 30 years.
"Shelley" and Jodie O'Shea were long-time friends. "Shelley" loved her niece and nephew immensely; she had more pictures of them than their grandparents. She worked for Westpac bank in customer service.
Mr Morrison said, "In remembering them, I think we are reminded of the bonds of our community and how special each and every individual life".
"This was a murderous attack that occurred not on a battlefield where our defence forces could defend freedom, but in a place where Australians were simply enjoying their's.
"But we don't allow that loss to overwhelm us. We allow the memory of those who loved and were loved to continue to sustain us," he said.
"We don't bow to the terrorists' threat against the peaceful life we seek to live here in this country and our neighbours in Indonesia and across our region.
"We continue to live out this peace in defiance of those attacks and to move forward, holding each other into the future, sustaining each other."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
