At the recent fight night where Nikita Tszyu put on an absolute clinic in his fourth professional fight, female Sutherland Shire boxer Ella Boot also had a win, taking home the vacant Australian welterweight title.
British born but now fighting out of Cronulla, it was Boots third professional fight for three wins after her first up victory over Enja Prest in December 2021.
Ella said she began boxing in 2017 after a nine year competitive karate journey, becoming a 2nd Dan black belt before she started to box, winning a boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.
In the night's prelim's at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Ella put the boot in, defeating Canberra's Muay Thai World Games champion Zoe Putorak (80-72, 79-73, 78-74) via unanimous decision.
Ella said it was good to keep her winning streak intact.
Nikita Tszyu needed only three rounds to defeat Darkon Dryden in the co-main event on the Saturday night fight card.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.