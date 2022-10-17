St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Boot defeats Muay Thai World Games champion Zoe Putorak

John Veage
John Veage
Updated October 17 2022 - 2:45am, first published 12:00am
Ella Boot kept her record intact. Picture John Veage

At the recent fight night where Nikita Tszyu put on an absolute clinic in his fourth professional fight, female Sutherland Shire boxer Ella Boot also had a win, taking home the vacant Australian welterweight title.

