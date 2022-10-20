It has been 10 years since Nicole Fitzsimons, a 24-year-old ballet dancer and rising television sports talent, was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident in Thailand.
Her mother, Julie, of Sandringham, continues to remember her daughter, along with family and friends, who share the memory of Nicole's passing, but also celebrate the good work of a foundation launched in her honour.
It was October 20, 2012, when Nicole, excitedly ventured to Koh Samui for the first time with her then boyfriend, Jamie, on holiday.
They were returning to their hotel after dinner on a motorcycle when they were hit by another rider from behind, as they waited to turn right into their driveway.
Nicole, who was unfortunately not wearing a helmet, suffered critical head injuries and died shortly after, in hospital.
"Jamie rang and I could just hear yelling," Mrs Fitzsimons said. "I had only just spoken to Nicole a couple of hours before she went to dinner. We packed our bags. It was the middle of the night. She passed away before we left.
"She never rode a motorbike in Australia. They were only going a little way up the road."
Mrs Fitzsimons said it was important for her to see where the accident happened. "I could make some kind of sense from it...how it happened. But there was no comfort or support over there - no one to give you a hug in a foreign country. It was a horrible week. But I met people who knew Nicole in the hotel. They said she was very bright and bubbly, and had the most beautiful blue eyes."
A decade later, she finds comfort in keeping those who knew Nicole, close. But October 20 is a difficult day, she said.
"Time does not heal our pain or the hole in our family," Mrs Fitzsimons said. "You learn to live. In some ways it feels forever but in other ways it's just yesterday. At the start I didn't even know how I would survive.
"Sometimes I don't want to get out of bed on this day. I don't like to put too much pressure on myself on this date anymore. It's a day just to take time out, to breathe and grieve and be with my family. No parent wants to live through it...the foundation has been a good focus and support."
To mark the 10 year anniversary since Nicole's death, her family and friends are hosting a 'Remembering Nicole and Her Legacy' public luncheon, at midday on October 30 at St George Motor Boat Club.
There to honour her life will be Nicole's siblings, younger sister Kate, 30, brother Matt, 36, and Nicole's former partner, Jamie. Kate, who is living in the US where she met her fiance, is also returning to Australia to get married this year.
After Nicole died, Kate made it her mission to educate other young people about the importance of safe travel and insurance. She gave up her corporate career to help high school students explore the world safely, sharing her story of grief, but also hoping to inspire change.
Before COVID-19 lockdown, she presented to more than 200,000 students. She has received recognition for her work including Rockdale Young Citizen of the Year 2014, and Cronulla Woman of the Year 2018, among others.
"I am so proud of her," Mrs Fitzsimons said. "She's the resilient one. She won't have a bridesmaid at her wedding because she always wanted her sister to be hers."
The Nicole Fitzsimons Foundation also aims to provide grants to young people who suffer hardship, to follow their dream in performing arts or sport. The foundation started 'Dance From Your Heart' program, with special needs children, so they can experience the joy of dance, and established an annual scholarship at Nicole's junior dance school, Deidre Bronner Ballet at Ramsgate, and ED5 International where she completed her Performing Arts Diploma.
More than 40 grants have been made in memory of Nicole, with a recent one funding dance lessons for four girls, whose families lost their homes or businesses in the Lismore floods. An early grant paid for a tandem bike for legally blind and partially deaf triathlete Jonathan Goerlach, who won bronze in the UK Commonwealth Games in August.
The foundation also sponsors the Senior Classical Ballet Scholarship at St George Eisteddfod each year. Mrs Fitzsimons has travelled to an orphanage in Nakuru, Kenya, with 40 kilograms of donated dance gear for children in ballet and jazz classes.
"Dance gave Nicole so much joy in her short life and she believed it can be enjoyed by all ages, abilities, gender and cultures," Mrs Fitzsimons said.
"Nicole was still teaching ballet. It was her dream. She went to New Zealand School of Dance. She had beautiful feet. She loved to dance."
At the event this month, one of Nicole's former teachers from St Finbar's Primary School, Sans Souci, where she was school captain, will be a guest speaker. The school continues her legacy by running a talent quest for its pupils.
Mrs Fitzsimons, who works in local history studies for councils, says her role in the foundation as secretary has been a helpful part of the grieving process.
"It's good for my mental health and also keeping the people who knew and loved Nicole close to me," she said. "We are a small family charity with a big heart.
"The luncheon will give us all a reason to get together, have a toast for Nicole and let her know she's not forgotten. We continue to honour her and keep her memory alive."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.