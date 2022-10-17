Caringbah Boxer Ryan Waters had 30 Professional fights from 2004-2016 before he retired, but like all fighters he's good for one more.
Waters is putting on 'The Showdown in the Shire' at Sutherland Basketball Stadium on November 20 challenging another former Shire champion, Junior Talipeau to an eight round battle to finally prove 'who is the one'.
At least there will be a Sutherland Shire winner after local hero George Kambosos Jr was defeated by Devin Haney to retain his undisputed world titles in Melbourne on Sunday.
Despite the disappointment of defeat, it was a much-improved performance from Kambosos Jr, who pushed Haney to the limit, putting everything he had into that contest.
There's no World Title on the line in November but Waters won 25 of his 30 fights, famously getting beaten by Anthony Mundine - losing both the WBO Oriental Super Welterweight and WBO Asia Pacific Welterweight belts in the process.
Super Middleweight boxer Junior Talipeau also retired in 2016 after 25 pro fights and held the Australian Middleweight belt and WBF Asia Pacific Middleweight title during his career.
Waters, who was the Australian Light Middleweight Champion and ranked number five in the world before fighting for a world title eliminator, said the two fighters had history
"We used to train together and were friends until I left his trainer to go out on my own," Waters said.
"The trouble started when I ran a fight night at the Cronulla Sharks and didn't put him on the undercard - in fact I didn't even let him into the venue."
Waters and Talipeau tried three times when they were fighting to face each other in a Battle of the Shire but it always ended in argument.
"I'll be 44 and he will be 39 when it finally happens," Waters said
"I don't want to lose this fight, I've been training for eight weeks.
"I cant wait - two old blokes going for it."
The night will also be a fundraising event to buy seven year old Cerebral Palsy sufferer Dax, a new wheelchair with Como RLFC's Hayden Garn and Engadine's Tony Rea also going toe to toe on the undercard.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
