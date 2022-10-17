St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Waters V Talipeau finally comes to fruition

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 17 2022 - 2:36am, first published 12:30am
Former Sutherland Shire Australian boxing champions Ryan Waters and Junior Talipeau will fight at 78 kilo's in their upcoming bout on November 20. Pictures Chris Lane

Caringbah Boxer Ryan Waters had 30 Professional fights from 2004-2016 before he retired, but like all fighters he's good for one more.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

