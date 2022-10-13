St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Plan to change highrise hotel DA to units and childcare centre refused

JG
By Jim Gainsford
October 13 2022 - 3:00am
Plans to amend an approved DA for a hotel and serviced apartments at Rockdale to make way for a childcare centre topped by residential units has been refused by Bayside Council.

