Plan to change highrise hotel DA to units and childcare centre refused

Plans to amend an approved DA for a hotel and serviced apartments at Rockdale to make way for a childcare centre topped by residential units has been refused by Bayside Council.
A development application was lodged with Bayside Council in September 2019 to redevelop three car sales yards at 594-600 Princes Highway, Rockdale as a $28.8 million ten-storey combined hotel and residential apartment block which would include a Quest Hotel of 42 serviced apartments along with 49 residential units.
But last month, the developer lodged amended plans to replace the hotel and serviced apartments with a 96-place childcare centre on the ground floor and with a block of 91 residential units above.
Plans for the childcare centre included an outdoor play space located to the rear of the ground floor level and with a staff of 16 educators, two relief staff, one supervisor and a cook.
To accommodate the additional residential units and the child care centre, an extra basement level was proposed to allow for a total of 139 car parking spaces on site.
The State of Environmental Effects said the social benefits of the proposed development included an increase in the available housing stock in the locality and an increase in available child care places.
Because the proposed development has a capital investment value of more than $20 million it would ultimately go to the Southern Sydney Planning Panel for determination.
But Bayside Council staff rejected the DA on the basis of insufficient information and so it will not proceed to the Council for consideration or the Planning Panel in its current form.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
