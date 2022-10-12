The community will be given a look at what the proposed clifftop walk through Hungry Point Reserve will look like this weekend.
On Saturday October 15, between 9am and 1pm, members of the Hungry Point Land Manager (the Trust) will be in Cronulla Mall to display plans and answer questions.
Trust chairman John Rayner said, "For many years, the community has had the vision of a walkway linking Salmon Haul Bay with Darook Park around the Southern boundary of Hungry Point Reserve, formerly the Cronulla Fisheries.
"That vision became closer to reality when the State Government announced in March 2019 that it would fund the project as a contribution to the Green Grid mapped by the Greater Sydney Commission.
"The Trust has been undertaking the necessary studies and preparing plans for the walk."
