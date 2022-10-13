St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Council recommends controversial DA for flats without parking next to Woolooware station be refused

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 13 2022 - 12:19am, first published 12:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents in front of the development site next to Woolooware station. Picture by Chris Lane

A controversial development application for a three-storey block of flats with no parking next to Woolooware train station is due to be considered by Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel next week (October 18).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.