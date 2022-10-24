Updated
A controversial proposal for a three-storey block of flats with no parking next to Woolooware train station has been refused.
Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel unanimously agreed with a council assessment report, which recommended the development application (DA) be knocked back.
The panel said the requirements of a Site Compatibility Certificate (SCC), which had previously been issued by the state planning department, had not been satisfactorily resolved to ensure that the development was not likely to have an adverse effect on the environment.
"Notwithstanding the minor amendments to the built form since the SCC was issued, the panel agreed that issues remained and there was scope to resolve those issues so as to reduce the impacts of the proposed development on the environment," the panel said.
The panel acknowledged 36 written submissions of objection and said many of the unresolved issues were also raised in the written and oral submissions.
The report by council planning staff said the proposal would have "real and significant amenity impacts within and around the site", and these were "primarily symptoms of a proposal which is too big for the site".
The applicant modified the DA for the property on the south-eastern corner of Panorama Avenue and Swan Street, but the changes failed to sway the council.
The council report said more affordable housing options were needed in the shire and council officers were supportive of such development, particularly close to public transport.
"However, careful design and site planning is required to balance the need for this type of accommodation where proposed at a high-density scale, when the site is located in a more sensitive medium density context," the report said.
"It is council officers' view, that the subject proposal has been unable to achieve this balance."
The report said the proposal relied upon a Site Compatibility Certificate having already been issued under State Environmental Planning Policy (Affordable Rental Housing), which permits flats in an R3 Medium Density zone, where such a development would ordinarily be prohibited.
It was council's view the proposal fell short of satisfying the prescribed requirements, most critically, density, bulk and scale, landscaping and design quality.
The report said that, although the planning policy prescribed that car parking was not required, it also stated traffic and parking issues were to be subject to further detailed assessment and resolution by the consent authority.
"The proposal does not satisfactorily consider the likely parking demand from future occupants of the development and the impact of the lack of onsite parking provision on surrounding streets which are currently at capacity," the report said.
"Parking is not resolved.
"The shortfalls with the proposal will create real, and significant amenity impacts within and around the site.
"The issues are primarily symptoms of a proposal which is too big for the site and the proposal is therefore recommended for refusal."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.