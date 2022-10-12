St George Matters with Chris Minns: Stop the Sell-Offs - No More Privatisation

At the last election, the NSW Government promised no more privatisations. Since then, they've sold off $13 billion worth of public assets and $93.4 billion since 2011.
The NSW Government has tried lots of different ways to try and sell its privatisation agenda. We have heard the Government call privatisation "asset recycling, or the "silver bullet for the economy" and even the "golden key to opportunity for NSW."
Privatisation is definitely an opportunity for some, but it is certainly not an opportunity for the hardworking taxpayers of NSW, who inevitably pay more and get less. So, let's end all the fancy branding attempts and weasel-words that try to soften what is unpopular, bad and short-sighted economic policy.
Privatisation does not work. The Government has tried to use privatisation to plug the billion-dollar holes they have created in our budget. But all they have ended up doing is selling revenue generating assets and spending the proceeds on assets that do not generate revenue, which is just passing the debt on to future generations. Our children will end up paying more for fewer and lower quality services.
We are already seeing the effects of the Government's privatisation policy. Privatising our roads has created a toll road monopoly. As a result, Sydney is the most tolled city on earth with drivers paying more than $2.3 billion a year in tolls. We are bearing the brunt of this locally, with the massive increase in trucks and traffic destroying our local businesses and the community.
Privatisation does not work. Public assets should be in public hands. If I am elected Premier next year privatisation will be banned in NSW - That is my promise to you.
