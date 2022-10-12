St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Matters with Chris Minns: Stop the Sell-Offs - No More Privatisation

Updated October 12 2022 - 11:39pm, first published 11:36pm
Kogarah MP Chris Minns.

At the last election, the NSW Government promised no more privatisations. Since then, they've sold off $13 billion worth of public assets and $93.4 billion since 2011.

