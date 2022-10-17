St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sutherland Shire Council moves to withdraw from operating Family Day Care scheme after 40 years

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 17 2022 - 8:30pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Wilson with Levi, two, and Noah, four months.

Families have been rocked by Sutherland Shire Council advising it is withdrawing from a childcare service it has operated for more than 40 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.