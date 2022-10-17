Families have been rocked by Sutherland Shire Council advising it is withdrawing from a childcare service it has operated for more than 40 years.
Family Day Care (FDC) is childcare and early education in a small scale environment, operated as a business by an accredited educator from home and catering for a handful of children.
At present, the council's FDC scheme has 16 educators, catering for 112 families and a total of 127 children.
The council's 11 early education centres are not affected.
The council's role in running the FDC scheme includes legal, regulatory and administrative responsibilities and providing face-to-face support to educators.
A staff report said changes had occurred in the sector over several years, moving Family Day Care from a subsidised model to a commercial enterprise, which could be delivered without council involvement. The number of educators in the council scheme had gradually dropped from 70 in the 1990s.
The report said parents had been advised the scheme would cease on June 30, 2023, allowing FDC educators time to transition to a privately operated scheme.
A final decision is due to be made at the council meeting on October 31.
Jeremy Wilson said he and his wife would be "heartbroken" if their Family Day Care closed because of the council's withdrawal.
"It's been beyond wonderful for us," he said. "Our son Levi loves it and and our second child Noah was due to start mid next year."
"All other family day care services nearby are full."
"It's really stressing us out. If council had consulted with educators before making this proposal to see if all were happy to make the switch this might have been avoided. We are not the only family in this situation."
Mr Wilson said their son had thrived on the "small, caring environment with just one educator to four kids and the small setting also helps avoid the revolving door of colds in winter".
In a submission to the council, the Wilsons said several FDC educators, including their's, felt "blindsided" and were considering whether to resign, retrain or retire.
They said the change was likely to lead to reduced childcare places, especially in the 0-2 ages, which were already very difficult to find.
The couple said there was a lack of transparency around the cost savings to the council.
Another submission said there had been "no meaningful engagement with the broader community, parents and educators" on the impact.
"The proposal appears to privatise the existing service and at this stage the educators themselves have not been engaged and council does not know if they will be able to, or want to, continue under a non-council based scheme," the submission said.
"Therefore this proposal has a real likelihood of reducing existing, highly in demand, childcare spaces in the Sutherland Shire LGA."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
