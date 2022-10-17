St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Tradies Gymea seeks approval for car park roof-top gym and solar power system.

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
October 17 2022 - 6:00am
Tradies Gymea is embarking on a $7.6 million upgrade of its multi-storey car park, which will include a new 24-hour roof-top gym and a large solar power system.

