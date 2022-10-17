Tradies Gymea is embarking on a $7.6 million upgrade of its multi-storey car park, which will include a new 24-hour roof-top gym and a large solar power system.
The club has lodged a development application with Sutherland Shire Council for the works, which will also include facade improvements, a new lift, additional stormwater capture and the possibility of electric vehicle charging stations.
Jason McMaster, the general manager of Sutherland District Trade Union Club (Tradies), told the Leader the proposal would provide another facility for members and the community while helping the environment.
Mr McMaster said it would "set the venue up for further potential changes down the track". He declined to say what they might be.
Mr McMaster said the new gym would cover about 25 per cent of the top level of the car park, which at present is uncovered.
The roof, fitted with solar panels, will extend over the entire top level, providing additional all-weather parking," he said.
Mr McMaster said there had been "a great response" to the inclusion of a gym in the renovation of the club's Caringbah venue.
Anytime Fitness operates that gym, but an operator had not yet been chosen for the new Gymea facility, he said.
Mr McMaster said the solar system would produce about 400 kilowatts, which would cover about one third of the Gymea club's needs and lead to significant savings.
"We have had great success with the solar installation at our Caringbah and Helensburgh venues," he said.
"We are very serious about sustainability."
Depending on approval, the club hopes to complete the project next year.
The development application (DA) said the 557 square metre gymnasium would mean the loss of 33 car parking spaces, but a study had revealed there was still enough parking to meet demand.
At present, there are 623 on-site spaces, including 457 are in the multi-level parking complex and 106 in the car park of Gymea Miranda Bowling & Sports Club.
Members of both clubs can park in either.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
