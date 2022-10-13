An application to allow amplified live music on the covered terrace of the Cronulla RSL Memorial Club has met with a barrage of objections from nearby residents.
The club says the idea is to create ambience on the terrace, with a soloist performing on most occasions.
Sixteen individual formal submissions opposing the proposal have been lodged with Sutherland Shire Council.
A development application (DA) was initially lodged in mid-2021, but the club was later advised by the council of a procedural problem and was told it needed to submit a modification application (MA), which it did on August 24 this year.
Comments in public submissions on the MA included:
An acoustic report in the MA said, based on the proposed architectural and operational plans and calculations, the proposed use of reinforced live music would comply with council noise requirements.
Another report said, "Over the last couple of years, extensive noise control treatment has been applied to the Cronulla RSL in order to provide lower noise to the patrons. This also has lowered the noise that is transmitted to adjacent areas".
Chief executive Sue McNeill said, if approved, live music would be introduced gradually.
"I need to make sure this works for our neighbours, as well as the club," she said.
"It was never intended to have a band, just something to create some ambience, atmosphere."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
