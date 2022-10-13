"There are already enough annual and weekly events that bring excessive noise to high density living in Cronulla. While those events are generally fine and expected, the weekly nightly outdoor noise would be outside normal residential expectations and would be disappointing and disturbing to many. The council might consider when enough is enough."



"I find it odd the RSL has not arranged its planned activities taking place within internal building spaces. Extending noisy activity to outdoor terraces seems to intrude into community space."

"There are too many commercial premises wishing to extend their time for music and drinking. Is council opening up the floodgates?"



"If the council continues to support residential development in the area, it must also have adequate regulations regarding excessive noise and enforce those regulations."



The council has a duty and care to consider the mental health and welfare of all residents in close proximity. We can clearly noise from patrons as they become rowdy as the evening progresses...we have to close our windows to sleep."



"We ask council to consider the fact the RSL has already extended its premises and there is ample room within the club for amplified noise."