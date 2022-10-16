Residents say the dilapidated former Caringbah Marketplace, which closed 10 years ago, is a disgrace and an embarrassment to the local community.
Graham Routledge, who lives nearby, said the property, which is owned by supermarket giant Aldi, "is at the junction of five roads, so everyone in the shire drives by and they think Caringbah is a dump".
A neighbour, Anne McLennan, said she walks past the building twice a day and "is sick of it".
"I have relatives who visit from England and they can't believe it is still like that."
Graham Leach described the building and surrounds as "an absolute eyesore", while Ricardo Martuccio is disgusted at "how dirty it is".
Mr Routledge has launched an online petition calling on Sutherland Shire Council to "soften" its stance on Aldi's development plans for a new shopping centre, apartments and multi-level car park.
"Aldi are operating a huge network of stores throughout Australia and appear to be fine members of the business and local community wherever they provide a retail outlet," he said.
"I believe that whatever Aldi are proposing for this site would have to be a massive improvement on the disgusting habitat that the building has become."
The centre closed in July 2012, with a Franklins supermarket one of the last tenants. Outside walls are covered with posters and graffiti, a glass door has been kicked in and rubbish abounds.
Aldi bought the property in 2014 and proposed a development comprising 58 apartments above a shopping centre, linked by an air bridge to a multi-level car park on the council car park site, with one level for customers and the remainder for public parking.
The council and Aldi could not reach agreement.
In the meantime, Aldi has become a cornerstone of South Village at Kirrawee and will be opening soon in the Bay Central shopping centre at Woolooware Bay.
A council spokesman said consultation had occurred over a number of years regarding a series of plans Aldi put forward to develop the site.
"While these discussions have been constructive, no development applications have been submitted to council in relation to any of the various plans discussed," he said.
"In recent months, council has recommenced discussions with representatives of the supermarket chain by way of a pre-development application meeting, and looks forward to the opportunity to formally consider their proposal for the future of the site once this has been submitted."
Comment has been sought from Aldi.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.