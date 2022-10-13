Bexley Public School celebrates 135th anniversary

Bexley Public School is celebrates its 135th anniversary this year.
The school was opened in 1887 as a one teacher school after three prominent community members successfully petitioned the government, after a previous failed attempt.
When the school exceeded 300 students, the building was extended in 1892.
Further provision was made for a separate Infants Department and a two-storey building facingBroadford Street was erected in 1917.
At this time, a Bexley School's Patriotic Flag appeal was commenced in support of the local diggers who went off to fight in World War I.
This demonstrated anenormous effort and generosity of local people and businesses and the sense of community, the power of togetherness and genuine interest in the school.
Those that made donations had their names embroidered on the flag which was to be draped over a tablet with the names of 'Old Boys of this School who offered their lives in defence of the Empire in the Great European War'.
It is more than likely that this is the flag which was restored and is currently at Rockdale Town Hall. The ornate wooden tablet with gold-leaf lettering is currently in what was the old assembly Hall in the current Bexley Public School administration building.
After property was acquired by the Department of Education on the other side of ForestRoad opposite the original building, another building was constructed in 1924, initially forthe girls but was to become the Boys' Department.
In 1934, a building for the Infants was erected adjacent to this building. Further reference is made to a Home Science School and Bexley Central School.
As early as 1941, consideration was given to a pedestrian overhead bridge to link the twosites of the school but was probably dismissed because of the practicality of this during waryears.
A Safety Patrol consisting of four sixth grade boys and an additional boy carrying along stick bearing a triangular red flag with the word, STOP was established.
On the command of the leader, "Patrol Advance," they would venture out onto Forest Road tobring the traffic to a halt allowing the Bexley School children to cross the road. Then, thecommand, "Patrol Retire", signalled the Safety Patrol's return to the footpath to await thenext group of children.
In July 1948, plans were drawn up for an overhead bridge, but the project was delayed due to a world shortage of steel. Meanwhile, the Safety Patrol continued their daily duty until the overhead bridge was finally completed in August 1953.
Christina Stead, novelist and winner of the first Patrick White Award for Literature, lived atLydham Hall and attended Bexley School completing her Primary School Education in 1915.
Former Olympic Gymnast, local artist and ex-student, Bruce Sharp visited Bexley PublicSchool on the 125th Anniversary to speak to students about his recollections of his schooldays.
Ron Rathbone who served as Mayor and Councillor on Rockdale City Council was a teacher
at Bexley Primary School for twenty-four years and is acknowledged for his research andsubsequent publications on the history of Bexley Public School and the local area.
The year 1995 saw the amalgamation of Bexley Public School on the eastern side of ForestRoad. The school students and teachers all crossed the bridge in a parade to the easternside.
The original 1887 building, 1892 and 1917 buildings are now on the site of St Mary andSt Mina's Coptic Orthodox College.
To commemorate the 135th Anniversary, Olga Sedneva, local history researcher, met withand photographed Scott McCardell, Principal of Bexley Public School together with Francois David, Head of College St Mary and St Mina's Coptic Orthodox College, jointly holding a painting of the 1887 school building which was commissioned for the Centenary celebrationin 1987.
Reflecting on the past as it celebrates its 135th anniversary, it is appropriate to remember the Bexley Public School motto - 'Ever Forward'.
