A new innovation and entrepreneurship network in southern Sydney will be launched this month.
The Southern Sydney Innovation Network (SSIN) will link startups, businesses and representative groups in the Sutherland Shire, Georges River and Bankstown council areas.
The initiative followed a 2020 roundtable, hosted by Georges River Council, which brought together business leaders and representative groups.
The focus at that time was to address both the impact of the pandemic and to plan for southern Sydney's recovery.
Roundtable participant, Tim Boyle, Director of Innovation and Commercialisation at ANSTO, said the aim was of the new network was "to foster connection and networking to facilitate opportunities to share ideas, collaborate and increase knowledge among the expanded community".
"We know that there are over 62,000 rate payable businesses with premises across these three local government areas," he said.
"Rather than replicating existing groups and services, SSIN will act as the conduit for greater connection and innovation, involving precincts, higher education, research and innovation, coworking incubators and industry clusters."
Similar groups include the North Sydney Innovation Network and the Bondi Innovation Hub.
The launch will take place on Thursday October 20 at Highfield Caringbah as part of The Spark Festival - Australia's Festival of Innovation, Tech and Ideas.
Tickets are available at: https://events.humanitix.com/south-sydney-innovation-launch
