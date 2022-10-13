St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

New business innovation network for southern Sydney

Updated October 13 2022 - 8:32pm, first published 8:30pm
Dr Tim Boyle says the aim us "to foster connection and networking to facilitate opportunities to share ideas, collaborate and increase knowledge among the expanded community". Picture supplied

A new innovation and entrepreneurship network in southern Sydney will be launched this month.

