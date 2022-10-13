Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Government moves on coercive control

Until fairly recently, coercive control was not a well-known phenomenon. It's insidious domestic abuse. It involves systematic patterns of behaviour, with the cumulative effect of denying victims their independence and autonomy. Abusers often take pains to isolate victims from friends, family and support systems, making detection even harder.
The abuse can include physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse.
It's not as easy to detect as bruises or broken bones, but coercive control can be deadly.
It's also a red flag to domestic violence deaths. Of 112 intimate partner domestic violence homicides in NSW between 2008 and 2016, the Domestic Violence Death Review Team found that there was an intimate partner abuser who used coercive, controlling behaviours in every case bar one.
Coercive control is difficult to identify, difficult to legislate and difficult to prosecute.
But these challenges are no excuse for not acting. Horrific murders in recent years, including Hannah Clarke and her three children and Sydney dentist Preethi Reddy, put the spotlight on this insidious form of abuse.
This week I introduced a bill to Parliament to create a new stand-alone offence of coercive control.
This will make it an offence to intentionally carry out abusive behaviours repeatedly or continuously towards a current or former intimate partner, with a maximum sentence of seven years' imprisonment.
Abusive behaviour involves violence, threats or intimidation and/or coercion or control of the person against whom the behaviour is directed.
The bill is the product of years of research and consideration. The NSW Government undertook at least seven rounds of consultation in the last two and a half years alone, including a discussion paper, a parliamentary inquiry, an exposure draft bill and nearly 30 roundtables with specialised stakeholders.
The bill has been approached with great care and caution, to ensure it doesn't unintentionally put in further danger those in our community we're seeking to help. The bill is calibrated to avoid over-reach, by capturing only conduct of the very serious standard deserving criminal sanction.
Once passed, there will be at least a further 14.5 months, and up to 19.5 months, before the laws commence, to allow plenty of time for training, resourcing, education and community awareness raising.
The NSW Parliament deals with many important matters each day, but none is more important than personal safety. This bill could literally mean the difference between life and death.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.