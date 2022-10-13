Southern Cross Cycling Club's Tom Cornish is on top of the world after the Australian track sprinting team was crowned world champions in the men's team sprint at the 2022 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in France.
Cornish joined Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer as they soared to rainbow stripes in the gold medal final versus the Dutch in a time of 41.600 - 0.375 outside of the Netherlands' 2020 world record.
"Everything just worked out really well," Cornish said.
Cornish, who lives at Menai and rides for the Sutherland based cycling club , was ecstatic as they dethroned the current World Champions.
"It's been a big goal of ours to be the ones to finally try and push them,
"For a while, it seemed they were untouchable, but I think we came together really well, and we had the depth to do it."
They are the first Australian team to become world champions in the men's team sprint since 2012, a team that Matthew Glaetzer was a member of.
"I knew we had a lot of potential in this team but we were yet to be fully proven, to show the world what we are capable of.
"Super proud of the boys today - did a ripper job, every single one of them."
Australia set the pace from their first ride, shocking the Netherlands by posting the fastest time of 41.896 in qualifying, with Thomas Cornish riding third wheel alongside Hoffman and Richardson.
Glaetzer was brought in for the all-important first round and stopped the clock at 41.630 to qualify first for the gold medal final.
