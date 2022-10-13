St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Rainbow jersey for Tom Cornish

Updated October 17 2022 - 2:48am, first published October 13 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Cornish (second right) with new Australian World Champion teammates Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer in France. Picture UCI

Southern Cross Cycling Club's Tom Cornish is on top of the world after the Australian track sprinting team was crowned world champions in the men's team sprint at the 2022 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in France.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.