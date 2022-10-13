St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Rainbow jersey for Tom Cornish

By John Veage
October 13 2022 - 10:00pm
Tom Cornish (second right) with new Australian World Champion teammates Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer in France. Picture UCI

Southern Cross Cycling Clubs Tom Cornish joined an elite field last week when the male Australian track sprinting team was crowned world champions in the men's team sprint at the 2022 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in France.

