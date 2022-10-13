Southern Cross Cycling Clubs Tom Cornish joined an elite field last week when the male Australian track sprinting team was crowned world champions in the men's team sprint at the 2022 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in France.
Cornish joined Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer as they soared to rainbow stripes at Vélodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in the gold medal final versus the Dutch in a time of 41.600 - the fastest of their three times posted during the session and 0.375 outside of the Netherlands' 2020 world record.
"Everything just worked out really well " Cornish said
Cornish who lives at Menai and rides for the Sutherland based cycling club , was ecstatic as they dethroned the current World Champions.
They are the first Australian team to become world champions in the men's team sprint since 2012, a team Matthew Glaetzer was a member of with Shane Perkins and Scott Sunderland.
"I know how hard it is and it's been a bit of a drought for us," Glaetzer said.
"I knew we had a lot of potential in this team but we were yet to be fully proven and yet to show the world what we are capable of.
"Super proud of the boys today - did a ripper job, every single one of them.
"Time to enjoy this one."
Australia set the standard from their first ride, shocking the Netherlands by posting the fastest time of 41.896 in qualifying, with Thomas Cornish riding third wheel alongside Hoffman and Richardson.
Glaetzer was brought into the fray for the all-important first round and the Australians upped the ante, stopping the clock at 41.630 to qualify first for the gold medal final.
In the gold medal final, it was Hoffman who proved to be the catalyst for rainbows, posting a blistering first lap time of 16.949 to Netherlands' 17.468.
Richardson and Glaetzer then hung tough to hold the lead and pip the Dutch with a nail-biting 0.043 seconds margin.
For Richardson, Cornish and Hoffman, the team sprint triumph is their first world championship at the elite level, one the young trio have been eyeing for quite some time.
What stood in their way was the might of the Netherlands, led by Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland.
"It's been a big goal of ours for a while to be the ones to finally try and push them (Netherlands)," Cornish said.
"For a while, it sort of seemed they were untouchable, but I think we came together really well, and we have the depth to do it."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
