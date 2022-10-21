Career woman and Sans Souci mum Celeste Kocabay had a mission in mind - to make activewear clothes for young women more inclusive, fun and comfortable.
She became the co-founder behind Soar Active, an 'athleisure' label specifically designed for teen and 'tween' girls.
Inclusive to all body shapes and sizes, and label, with its designs crafted with recycled fabrics, aims to empower girls to be confident in their own skin.
Celeste's professional career spans across a decade working with some of Australia's household names in the start-up ecosystem. Her role at Atlassian as the Global Executive Recruitment Lead gave her the start-up buzz. This year, she decided it was time to branch out on her own.
The mum of four who also competed in Ironman, started to realise something was lacking in the market when her daughter reached her young teen years.
"I have three daughters, Alara, seven, Izel, four and Lale, one, and a son Zeki, six. As my children started to get older and be exposed to more things, I became aware of the environment they were being raised in. I realised there was nothing sporty that our children could wear that was age appropriate," Celeste said. "I saw a massive opportunity in the market to build a brand that stands for something."
So she researched and came across some startling figures.
"Some of the statistics coming through from Australian Bureau of Statistics and the Australian Institute of Family Studies were alarming," she said. "Forty per cent of Australian children don't participate in sport at all, 56 per cent of girls aged between 10 and 14 don't do any sports outside of school, while only one in four children meet the guidelines for physical activity.
"The research also showed that girls worry more when it comes to their appearance and fitting in with friends. I thought, this needs to change."
Celeste conducted a survey and discovered many young girls also found it challenging to get comfortable activewear that is also age appropriate.
"We feature higher necklines, we've been very conscious of making sure that the length of our garments is a little bit longer and not as fitted and structural as adult active wear," she said. "This means girls can feel confident, and parents can be happy with what they're dressing their children in.
"And with our photos, it's not about striking a pose. It's about bringing together a group of tweens for a lot of laughter, radiating empowerment, self-worth and body positivity."
A percentage of each sale goes to Enlighten Education. "Partnering with them was a huge celebration for us," Celeste said. "We made sure even before we launched that we could give back by supporting a program that is having a magnitude of impact within Australia across schools. We don't want to just be a brand that sells clothes, we want to be shaping and impacting the future generation of young women."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
