St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Teen activewear label Soar Active aims high

EK
By Eva Kolimar
October 21 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soar Active, a label for teen and 'tween' girls aims to promote diversity and age appropriate activewear. Picture supplied

Career woman and Sans Souci mum Celeste Kocabay had a mission in mind - to make activewear clothes for young women more inclusive, fun and comfortable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.