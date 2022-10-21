"I have three daughters, Alara, seven, Izel, four and Lale, one, and a son Zeki, six. As my children started to get older and be exposed to more things, I became aware of the environment they were being raised in. I realised there was nothing sporty that our children could wear that was age appropriate," Celeste said. "I saw a massive opportunity in the market to build a brand that stands for something."