Ramsgate RSL FC is holding a free Summer Soccer Introductory Program for kids turning 5-6 yrs old next year starting November 2.
It is designed to get kids to join in, be active and play a sport giving them encouragement to try out new activities.
Little Rams is a six week introductory program for boys and girls who would like to join the Rams Family for Season 2023.
The Little Rams will learn fundamental skills through game based activities.
To join: registrations@ramsgaterslfc.com.au
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
