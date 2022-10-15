St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Kogarah selected for e-scooters trial

By Jim Gainsford
October 15 2022 - 2:00am
Georges River Council envisages approximately 40-50 e-scooters to be placed in the trial area.

Kogarah has been selected as a trial area for e-scooters.

