Kogarah selected for e-scooters trial

Kogarah has been selected as a trial area for e-scooters.
Georges River Council's assets and infrastructure committee supported a recommendation for a 12-month trial period in the area, starting December 1.
The recommendation will go to the next full council meeting to be endorsed.
If supported, the council will conduct an EOI to determine which e-scooter provider is best suited for the trial in Georges River Council LGA.
Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport Rob Stokes announced earlier this year that TfNSW will enable a trial of e-scooter shared schemes.
Interested councils were invited to participate..
Since the announcement a number of residents within Georges River LGA have requested the council participate in the trial.
To ensure the safety of users and others, strict parameters have been set by TfNSW.
Speeds will be limited to 20 kilometres per hour on bicycle paths/lanes and roads.
Speeds will be limited to 10 kilometres per hour on shared paths.
E-scooter users will be required to wear bicycle helmets.
The minimum age of users is 16 years old.
Council Officers have identified Kogarah as the most suitable location for the trial with potential to expand along the rail corridor based on the Road Safety Audit.
The rail corridor will utilise Railway Parade and will link Kogarah Station to Allawah Station to further improve active transport through the region.
A Road Safety Audit will be conducted by the e-scooter providers to determine if the proposed trial area is viable to proceed for the 12-month period.
Council envisages approximately 40-50 e-scooters to be placed in the trial area.
The trial will cease should there be any safety concerns raised by Council. It is also important to note that the operation of privatised e-scooters will remain illegal within NSW.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
