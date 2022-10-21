A small school is showing its bigger neighbours in Sutherland Shire that they're just as ambitious in the learning game.
Como Public School has been working hard to strengthen its literacy and numeracy skills - and it's paying off.
The primary school established a Small Schools Learning Alliance, which pools the resources of three schools, in the aim of boosting learning outcomes.
Alongside staff and pupils at Woronora River and Taren Point public schools, Como was inspired by a program called Teaching Sprints, developed by researcher and policy advisor, Dr Simon Breakspear.
It supports teachers to engage with the best available evidence, and encourages them to make incremental changes to their teaching practice, for big impact over time.
With a focus on collaboration, teachers work as a team. It's a whole school project, launched at the start of 2021, and it's had huge success, teachers say.
Como Public School's assistant principal, Kym Ferrario, who also helps lead curriculum and instruction, trained with Dr Breakspear. She recently accepted a NSW Department of Education Secretary's Award for the school's 'Outstanding School Initiative'.
She said the challenge of being a smaller school meant staff had to think outside the square.
"We have really small professional learning budgets - we don't have the money or a lot of staff to do what the bigger schools are able to do, such as have guest speakers or visit other schools," she said.
"We have just over 100 students, Woronora River has less, and Taren Point is similar to us. As soon as you get up to 250 or 300 students, you go from having five to 10 teachers. We have one teacher, teaching one Stage. There's not a lot of collaboration because there is no one to collaborate with. So we needed to be a bit more creative, to upskill our teachers so they don't feel isolated or that they're missing out."
To help teachers get the most out of their classroom "dialogue", they analyse high quality data to identify specific areas of learning that require improvement. Como Public School focused on counting strategies in mathematics, and vocabulary to lift reading comprehension.
This complements what each school in NSW does following NAPLAN results - they are given what's called system negotiated targets, which enables teachers to identify the areas where pupils need to improve.
Ms Ferrario also welcomes a move to enable more time to expand teaching opportunities, away from administrative duties. Currently, primary school teachers receive two hours of 'release time' every week. Under new changes, they will be guaranteed the equivalent of an extra 30 minutes per week in 2023, increasing to an extra 60 minutes per week in 2024 and 2025.
"It's very welcomed, because teachers have more time to analyse the data and plan their lessons," she said.
"This encourages us, within the alliance, to make small changes to teaching practice that will give us big results. We've already seen improvements in our literacy and numeracy results, and we expect that to continue."
A national review of 10 million NAPLAN Year 3-9 writing results and more than 350 persuasive writing samples by the government-funded Australian Education Research Organisation found students' writing declined significantly in every key skill area but spelling across seven years to 2018. Edith Cowan University led a team of researchers who recruited 310 teachers to participate in the study.
Chief Investigator Dr Anabela Malpique said developing lines of communication between families and schools to promote writing at home was also important.
"Previous research has shown parents can help in supporting children's effective writing. Just encouraging children to write at home, from little things like writing the shopping list, to writing a diary may help," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
