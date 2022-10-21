"We have just over 100 students, Woronora River has less, and Taren Point is similar to us. As soon as you get up to 250 or 300 students, you go from having five to 10 teachers. We have one teacher, teaching one Stage. There's not a lot of collaboration because there is no one to collaborate with. So we needed to be a bit more creative, to upskill our teachers so they don't feel isolated or that they're missing out."